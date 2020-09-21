1/1
Jerry Klobe
Jerry Klobe

Oak Ridge - Jerry Sanford Klobe, 90, of Oak Ridge, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Oak Ridge.

Jerry was born December 26, 1929 in Seventy-Six, Missouri, to George and Harriet Klobe.

As a young man, he worked on his family farm; as the school teacher in the local one-room school house; and served as a temporary postmaster for the town of Seventy-Six.

He graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the Missouri School of Mines and worked for Union Carbide and Martin Marietta. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oak Ridge.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Dale and Patricia Klobe; his wife, Lawanda; and his son, Michael.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary and her husband, Meier; his niece and nephew, Brooke and Casey.

Jerry enjoyed traveling g and his favorite place to be was on the family farm in Seventy-Six. Always smiling, always ready with a joke or a story, Jerry never met a stranger.

The family would like to extend sincerest gratitude to the staff of Canterfield of Oak Ridge and Amedisys Hospice and nurse Juliana Schmitt for their compassionate care.

Due to Covid -19, there will be no service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be in the form of donations to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 327-A Vermont Ave , Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
