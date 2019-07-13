|
Jerry L. Hubbs, Jr.
Knoxville - Jerry Lynn Hubbs, Jr.-age 46 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home following a brief battle with cancer. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, Luttrell. Preceded in death by father, Jerry Lynn Hubbs, Sr.; mother, Joyce Bailey Cline; grandparents, Frank and Mary Bailey; granddaughter, Riley Hubbs.
Survivors: five children, sons, Jesse, Jeremy and Tyler; daughters, Taylor and Josie; three grandchildren; loving companion, Mary Brown; uncle, Larry Hubbs of Knoxville; aunts, Sharon Bailey Kitts of Maynardville; Brenda Oaks of Knoxville; special cousin, Ava Muncey along with a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Saturday, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating with music by Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment 2 P.M. Sunday, July 14, 2019, Bailey Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Mike Kitts, Jackie Muncey, Jonathan Kitts, Terry Oaks, Joe Heartman and Casey Branum. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 13, 2019