1/1
Jerry Lee Masingo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lee Masingo

Greenback - Jerry Lee Masingo, age 73 passed away Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital after an eight-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Jerry served many positions at Greenback High School including math teacher, coach, athletic director, and administrator for 52 years. He served as Greenback's representative on the Loudon County Commission. He was an alumnus of Greenback School and The University of Tennessee. He always looked forward to the new school season and was especially thrilled when a former student, basketball player, or football player stopped for a visit. You could always find Jerry under the lights at Greenback on Friday night football games. He was an avid supporter of U.T. and was a season pass holder for women and men's basketball and football until his health failed. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Roxie Masingo; in-laws: Joe and Ada Guider, Ralph and Jean Guider, Ben and Reba Finger, Edward Gregory, Reece Lynn, Charles and Joyce Guider, and Mary Ruth Guider. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Guider Masingo; daughters, Melissa (Brian) Ownsby, Angela (Ang) Lawrence; grandchildren, Amanda (Nathan) Wampler, Emily Miller, Marlee and Bryson Ownsby; brother, Lewis (Susan) Masingo, Jr.; in-laws, Pat Guider, Edith Gregory Lynn, Jimmy Guider, Mary Jo (Dickie) Woods; and many nieces and nephews. He leaves a large work family behind that he loved dearly with the Greenback Staff with whom he served throughout his career. Because Jerry was acutely aware of the danger of CoVID-19 to people with low resistance, we will honor him with social distancing at a graveside service for his family and friends at Pine Grove Cemetery in Greenback, TN on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Greenback Public School earmarked for the Jerry Masingo's Math Scholarship for Greenback High School Students. Greenback Public School, 6945 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved