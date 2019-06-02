Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:15 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Grantsboro Cemetery
Jerry Lee McCulley Obituary
Jerry Lee McCulley

LaFollette - Jerry Lee McCulley, age 85, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith and a long time employee of Roach Mortuary. Preceded in death by wife, Thelma McCulley; parents, William Farris McCulley and Elsie Hatmaker McCulley; uncle, Hoover Hatmaker; Brother-in-law, James (Jim) Wilson; brother, Michael McCulley and mother of his children, Charlotte Lett.

Survived by sons, Tony Lynn McCulley, Scotty McCulley and wife Karen (Carolyn), Stanley Wisner and wife Janice, Andy Wisner and wife April, Richard Wisner; daughters, Kellie Charles and husband Shawn, Debbie White and husband Butch; nephew: Marvin Wilson and wife Marsha; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Wilson, Donna Stanford, Gail Taylor, Kathy Huffman; 12 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and a host of friends and relatives. Family would like to thank all home health and health and rehab workers for their excellent care through the years.

Services 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Chapel. Rev. Bill Braden officiating.Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Grantsboro Cemetery for a 11 AM Interment Service. Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019
