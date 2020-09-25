1/
Jerry Lee Price Ii
Jerry Lee Price II

Seymour - Jerry Lee Price II (Bubba), of Seymour, TN, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020. He is survived by his parents Jerry and Rhonda Price; brother, Chuck and wife Laura; sister, Teresa and partner Michael. Best friends, Dennis Gray, Buddy Dodson, and Jason Freeman; and a host of other family and friends. Receiving of friends will be held 2:00 PM-3:00PM at Valley View Baptist Church with service to follow at 3:00 PM Sunday (September 27, 2020) at Valley View Baptist Church with Pastor Freddy Gibson and Rev. Benny Flynn officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Valley View Baptist Church
SEP
27
Service
03:00 PM
Valley View Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
