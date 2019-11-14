|
|
Jerry Lynn Huskey
Lenoir City - Jerry Lynn Huskey- age 68 of Lenoir City, passed away November 13, 2019 in Maynardville. He was a graduate of Farragut High School. Jerry was of the Baptist faith. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Jerry suffered lingering health problems during the Spring associated with Agent Orange. He was a former employee of T.V.A. and later owned his own woodworking business. Jerry enjoyed using his talents helping people with projects around their homes. Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Lena Huskey; siblings: Raymond, J. T., Jesse, Charles, Bill, Roger and Lois. Survived by his brother, Cecil Huskey and wife, Barbara of Lawton, OK, sister, Mildred Collins of Farragut, brother, John Huskey of Maryville, sister, Mary Grubbs and husband, Clarence of Maynardville. Jerry was loved by his many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to nieces and caregivers, Deborah Collins and Lishia Zinszer for their care and compassion. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 18th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Richard Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or s. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019