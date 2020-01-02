|
|
Jerry Lynn Relford
Maynardville - Jerry Lynn Relford-age 57 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at his home. He was born May 5, 1962, one of fifteen children of the late Clifton and Ima (Wright) Relford. He was also preceded in death by half-brother, Clarence Evans; brothers, Bill Wright, Terry, Gary, Darrell and Randy Relford; sisters, Phyllis Thompson, Mary and Darlene Relford.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sheila Relford; step-daughter, Stacey Keck and husband, Tracy; grandchildren, Jacob Keck and Josh Drummonds. Brothers, Aaron, Kenneth and Carlos Relford; sisters, Joyce Williams and Ozella Brantley. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside service and interment 2 P.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Nelson Cemetery, Sharps Chapel, Rev. Kevin Brantley officiating. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations at the funeral home for expenses. Arrangement by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020