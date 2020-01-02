Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Relford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lynn Relford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lynn Relford Obituary
Jerry Lynn Relford

Maynardville - Jerry Lynn Relford-age 57 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at his home. He was born May 5, 1962, one of fifteen children of the late Clifton and Ima (Wright) Relford. He was also preceded in death by half-brother, Clarence Evans; brothers, Bill Wright, Terry, Gary, Darrell and Randy Relford; sisters, Phyllis Thompson, Mary and Darlene Relford.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sheila Relford; step-daughter, Stacey Keck and husband, Tracy; grandchildren, Jacob Keck and Josh Drummonds. Brothers, Aaron, Kenneth and Carlos Relford; sisters, Joyce Williams and Ozella Brantley. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside service and interment 2 P.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Nelson Cemetery, Sharps Chapel, Rev. Kevin Brantley officiating. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations at the funeral home for expenses. Arrangement by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -