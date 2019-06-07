|
|
Jerry Lynn Stooksbury
Chandler, AZ - Jerry Lynn Stooksbury, 77, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in Chandler, Arizona. He was born January 9th, 1942 in Lake City, Tennessee, the son of late Bill and Ruthie Stooksbury. He was the oldest of four siblings.
Jerry graduated from Lake City High School in 1960 and went on to serve 4 years in the United States Air Force. He later retired from Honeywell. Jerry enjoyed cooking, eating, singing, and watching a good Western. He adored his two puppies, Elvis and Zoe.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Deal of Arizona; and his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Marcy Stooksbury of Oregon; grandchildren, Brandon Martin Aldecoa, Chase Warren Deal, Cole William Deal, Bryce Alexander Hudson Stooksbury, and Casey Erika Stooksbury; sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Jim Burnette; brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Carolyn Stooksbury; brother Mike Stooksbury.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; and his grandparents, Fletcher and Ethel Parrott.
A service will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens on June 22 at 10 a.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019