1/1
Rev. Jerry Lynn Veach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Jerry Lynn Veach

Seymour - Rev. Jerry Lynn Veach age 74 of Seymour went home to be with The Lord, Thursday October 1, 2020. Jerry was the first acting director of Teen Challenge of Knoxville, was Pastor and founder of Bible Fellowship Church, former United States Marine Corps Corporal. He is a graduate of Illinois State University and Berean School of Bible, and was the developer of the "Simple, Sconer, and Fool" series. He was preceded by parents, Edward and Doris Veach; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Veach and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Herman.

He is survived by wife, Karen J. Veach; daughters, Shannon (Doug) Mitchell and Autumn (Tab) Hensley; sons, Jerry Lee (Kasey) Veach and Robert Brandon (Ashley) Veach; grandchildren, McKayle Mitchell, Holden Veach, Skylar Veach, Melody Mitchell, Kaydence Veach, Mazey Mitchell, Kamryn Veach, Wes Hensley, Mason Mitchell, and Peyton Veach; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Leeper; brothers, Dwayne and Robert (Terry) Veach; brother-in-law, Brian (Teresa) Leeper; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Andy) Ryder, Deborah (Charles) Baugher, and Amanda Leeper; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donations may be made to the Memorial Scholarship Fund for Grandchildren at Citizens National Bank.

Friends will be received Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM funeral service will follow at 7:00PM at Atchley's Seymour Chapel (masks and social distancing will be required.). Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Wednesday October 7, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home Seymour (122 Peacock Ct. Seymour, TN 37865- (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

If you are unable to attend, you may view the service via livestream at our AFH Seymour YouTube Channel. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRWVAqvVDS7iILv_NuOSuA






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved