Rev. Jerry Lynn Veach
Seymour - Rev. Jerry Lynn Veach age 74 of Seymour went home to be with The Lord, Thursday October 1, 2020. Jerry was the first acting director of Teen Challenge of Knoxville, was Pastor and founder of Bible Fellowship Church, former United States Marine Corps Corporal. He is a graduate of Illinois State University and Berean School of Bible, and was the developer of the "Simple, Sconer, and Fool" series. He was preceded by parents, Edward and Doris Veach; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Veach and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Herman.
He is survived by wife, Karen J. Veach; daughters, Shannon (Doug) Mitchell and Autumn (Tab) Hensley; sons, Jerry Lee (Kasey) Veach and Robert Brandon (Ashley) Veach; grandchildren, McKayle Mitchell, Holden Veach, Skylar Veach, Melody Mitchell, Kaydence Veach, Mazey Mitchell, Kamryn Veach, Wes Hensley, Mason Mitchell, and Peyton Veach; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Leeper; brothers, Dwayne and Robert (Terry) Veach; brother-in-law, Brian (Teresa) Leeper; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Andy) Ryder, Deborah (Charles) Baugher, and Amanda Leeper; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donations may be made to the Memorial Scholarship Fund for Grandchildren at Citizens National Bank.
Friends will be received Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM funeral service will follow at 7:00PM at Atchley's Seymour Chapel (masks and social distancing will be required.). Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Wednesday October 7, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home Seymour (122 Peacock Ct. Seymour, TN 37865- (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.
If you are unable to attend, you may view the service via livestream at our AFH Seymour YouTube Channel. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRWVAqvVDS7iILv_NuOSuA