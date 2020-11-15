Jerry Lynn Wilkerson
Heiskell - Jerry Lynn Wilkerson, age 63, of Heiskell, TN went to be with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family and attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church of Clinton. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and then retired as an electrician from the Knoxville Steel Mill. He is preceded in death by parents Maynard and Mae Wilkerson; brother J. R. Wilkerson, Edward Wilkerson; sister Barbara Roe. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Diane; Children Jerry Wilkerson Archer (Shane), Shannon Wilkerson (Tosha), Trisha Walters (Michael), Jessica Wilson (Matt), Anna Kitts (Greg), Rebecca Wilkerson (Jace); 12 grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Russell, Reba Mason, Pat Bellon, Nancy Plaisance, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 6:00pm - 8:00pm with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Larry Tilley. Family and friends will meet at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:15am for a 9:30am graveside service with military honors provided by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com