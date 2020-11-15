1/1
Jerry Lynn Wilkerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Lynn Wilkerson

Heiskell - Jerry Lynn Wilkerson, age 63, of Heiskell, TN went to be with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family and attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church of Clinton. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and then retired as an electrician from the Knoxville Steel Mill. He is preceded in death by parents Maynard and Mae Wilkerson; brother J. R. Wilkerson, Edward Wilkerson; sister Barbara Roe. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Diane; Children Jerry Wilkerson Archer (Shane), Shannon Wilkerson (Tosha), Trisha Walters (Michael), Jessica Wilson (Matt), Anna Kitts (Greg), Rebecca Wilkerson (Jace); 12 grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Russell, Reba Mason, Pat Bellon, Nancy Plaisance, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 6:00pm - 8:00pm with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Larry Tilley. Family and friends will meet at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:15am for a 9:30am graveside service with military honors provided by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
09:15 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved