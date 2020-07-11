1/1
Jerry Mincey
Jerry Mincey

Knoxville - Jerry Lynn Mincey, age 64 of Knoxville, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1955. He was a graduate of Gibbs High School, and a retired employee of the University of Tennessee. He was greeted in heaven by his father, Billy Howard Mincey. He leaves behind his mother Jewell Gay Mincey; his high school sweetheart and Wife of 41 years Sandra Mincey; Daughter Ashley Mincey, sisters Sharon Jean Hembree (James), and Tracy Evans (Daniel), brother-in-law Dan Humphrey (Paula), and sister-in-law Dianne Light (Curt), as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Receiving of friends will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5:00 -7:00 pm, with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
