|
|
Jerry Mink
Knoxville - Jerry Edward Mink, age 71, of East Knoxville passed away 5:25am Sunday October 13, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Specialty Select. He was a U.S. Army Vet serving in Vietnam and was also a retired truck driver. He is preceded in death by parents Roy and Leona (Gass) Mink, Sr., sister Barbara (Sweetie) & husband Howard Burkhart, and brothers; Ronald Mink & Buddy Mink. He is survived by Niece and caregiver Tammy King, Jamie & Richard Stooksbury, nephew Jason & Penny Burkhart, sister; Jeanette Gervin and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm Thursday October 17, 2019 at East View Memorial Gardens for a 1:00pm graveside service. Richard Stooksbury Officiating. The Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019