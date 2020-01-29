Services
Jerry N. Minnich

Jerry N. Minnich Obituary
Jerry N. Minnich

Knoxville - Jerry N. Minnich 62 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence. Jerry was owner and operator of Progression Electric in Knoxville. He was blessed to have many loyal employees over the years. Loved fishing, photography and spending time with family and numerous lifelong friends. Jerry was known for his lessons in homemade chicken and dumplins. Jerry was preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Ann Minnich; son, William A. (Wilbur) Minnich. He is survived by wife of 35 years, Becky (Bradshaw) Minnich, daughter, Suzanne Minnich; brother, Wayne Minnich; 2 sisters and brother-in-law, Linda K. Horner and Kathy and Joe Johnson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Patty Bradshaw; several nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate Jerry's life Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Progression Electric 2823 Thorngrove Pike. Pastor Craig Cummings officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation www.castforkids.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
