1/1
Jerry Ray "Jay" Arp Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Ray "Jay" Arp, Jr.

Lenoir City - Jerry Ray Arp Jr. "Jay", age 48 of Lenoir City passed away December 1, 2020 at Park West Medical Center. Jay was a graduate of Lenoir City High School. He earned his Eagle Scout as a teenager. Jay was an avid rock climber, fly fisherman and enjoyed disc golf. Jay worked for several years at Jerry Arp Trucking with his father. He was also a former employee of Yale Lock Company in Lenoir City. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Sally Arp of Sweetwater, and Hilda and Glen Tinch; along with several aunts and uncles. Survived by his father, Jerry Arp, Sr.; mother, Betty Arp; siblings, Ron Arp (Kristie), Cheryl Cole (Larry); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 2 p.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved