Jerry Ray "Jay" Arp, Jr.
Lenoir City - Jerry Ray Arp Jr. "Jay", age 48 of Lenoir City passed away December 1, 2020 at Park West Medical Center. Jay was a graduate of Lenoir City High School. He earned his Eagle Scout as a teenager. Jay was an avid rock climber, fly fisherman and enjoyed disc golf. Jay worked for several years at Jerry Arp Trucking with his father. He was also a former employee of Yale Lock Company in Lenoir City. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Sally Arp of Sweetwater, and Hilda and Glen Tinch; along with several aunts and uncles. Survived by his father, Jerry Arp, Sr.; mother, Betty Arp; siblings, Ron Arp (Kristie), Cheryl Cole (Larry); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 2 p.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com