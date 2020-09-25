Jerry Richard Ray



Knoxville - Of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born September 17, 1934 to the late Jacob and Rachel Foster Ray Sr. He was a graduate of Austin High and Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from the First Presbyterian Church in Dalton, GA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charley Mae Mobley Ray; son, Steven Ray; daughter, Jennifer Ray Davis; grandson, Captain Marcus Ray Alford Sr.; brothers, Jacob Ray Jr. and James "Sonny" Ray; sister Betty Ray Poole.



He is forever survived by his loving and devoted daughters, Karen and Crystal Ray; grandchildren, Jerry (Jane) Ray and



Ettienne (Christian) Ray; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, JoEvelyn Liggett, Luella Ray, and Helen Greenlee; brother, David Ray Sr.; a special thanks to the Holston Health And Rehabilitation Center; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The Homegoing Service will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 P.M. - 1:00 P.M. Interment at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia, and Unity Mortuary of Knoxville, TN.









