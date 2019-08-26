|
Jerry Scarbrough
Nashville - Jerry L. Scarbrough of Nashville, GA and formerly of Knoxville, TN, ended his life's journey Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Nashville, GA. Jerry worked for Roadway Express for thirty years where he also worked as a local delivery driver and served as Union Steward for Teamsters Union Local 519. Preceded in death by his wife, Grace Taylor Scarbrough of 41 years; parents, Thomas and Margaret Scarbrough and seven of his nine siblings. He is survived by his three children; son, Taylor Scarbrough (Carol Jean), daughter, Haline Powers (Joe), and son, Tom Scarbrough (Hummingbird); grandchildren, Emily (Scarbrough) & Sean Lackey, Zack Scarbrough, Leona (Powers) & Nathan Morrison, and Jeffrey Powers. Family will receive friends in the Chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 S. Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN. Online Condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019