Jerry Sellers
Corryton - Jerry Lynn Sellers of Corryton, formerly of Powell, passed away peacefully into his Heavenly Father's arms on Thursday, September 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born August 29, 1938. He was a faithful member of Sharon Baptist Church for over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by parents William Thomas Sellers and Mary Margaret Dugger Sellers, and infant son Michael Todd. Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years Hellen Lindsey Sellers; son Jeff Sellers (Junelle); daughters Sandra Cabbage (John) & Misty Shupe (Stephen); grandchildren Chris Sellers, Wesley Shupe, Mark Shupe (Grace), Kayla Cabbage, and Kendra Sellers; and a soon to be great granddaughter.
He proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired after many years from Modern Supply. He enjoyed many interests including bowling, golf, UT sports, and traveling. He loved his church and especially loved his Adult 6 Sunday School class, which will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark McCoig and Dr. James Robertson officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, September 16, 2019 at Bells Campground Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Dennis Blazier officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund (7916 Pedigo Rd Knoxville, Tn 37938). Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected]
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019