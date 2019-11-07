|
|
Jerry Simmons Sr.
Knoxville - Jerry Lynn Simmons Sr., age 83, was called home by his Lord and Savior on November 5, 2019. He worked over 40 years in construction and land surveying. He was a man of integrity and deeply loved his wife of 61 years. They were inseparable and an inspiration to all who knew them. He traveled all over the country and shared life's adventures on the farm and lake house. Jerry was a wonderful man with a sweet spirit, and he was an amazing daddy, pops, and papaw. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed horseback and motorcycle riding, boating, hunting, fishing and camping, Nascar racing, picking his guitar, singing old gospel and country songs, and front porch sitting and whittling.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Pearl Simmons; brothers Levy Dykes, Howard Dykes, Perry Simmons and Bill Simmons; and grandson Jeremy Wampler. He is survived by his wife Ruth Simmons; daughters Teresa Wampler and husband Rob, and Tina Adkins and husband Wade; son Jerry Lynn Simmons, Jr. and wife Kendra; grandchildren Lea Wampler, Derek and Kayla Wampler, Sean and Katasha Adkins, Nicole and Cody Neikirk, Roger and Bethany Simmons, Eric and Mackenzie Simmons, Kayla Conner, Hunter Conner, and Trevor Conner; and 17 great-grandchildren; sister Betty Amanns; his "other" son Ted Johnson and wife Sandy; his "other" daughter Kathy Crowe; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm, Saturday November 9, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Brooke Hartman officiating. Following the funeral service, family and friends will proceed to Glenwood Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019