|
|
Jerry Steven Campbell
Johnson City - Jerry Steven Campbell , 69, Johnson City, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Community Living Center, following a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was a native of Landover, MD, where he lived until moving to Johnson City in 1979. Jerry was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, having served in Vietnam with Unit #158 out of Landover MD. In 1985, he joined the Army National Guard Unit #776 out of Elizabethton, serving 1 tour of duty in Operation Desert Storm, and was later called to duty to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Thelma Ramsey Campbell, and granddaughter, Brandy Franks.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Melissa Crutchfield and husband Ed, Johnson City, Vanessa Johnson and husband Johnny, Knoxville; grandchildren, Brittany Franks and fiancé Daniel Pickle, Johnson City, Victoria Johnson, Knoxville, Emily, Amanda & Hannah Crutchfield, all of Johnson City; 1 great-granddaughter, Chloe Franks, Johnson City; 1 brother, Ronn Campbell, FL; 1 sister, Darlene Campbell, FL; friend & former-wife, Kathy Walrond, Erwin; uncle, Bill Ramsey, Johnson City; a nephew & niece, several cousins. Jerry also leaves behind other extended family members & many friends.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the CLC Hospice staff for the excellent care given to Mr. Campbell during his illness.
There will be a graveside service with military honors in Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.
Courtesy of Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City. (423) 928-6111
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019