Jerry T. Russell
Powell - Jerry T. Russell, age 75 of Powell, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. Jerry was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his first wife, Margret Diffie and second wife, Louise Russell; parents, Sidney K. and Lula Bell Russell. Survived by his son, Jeff S. Russell (Linda); daughter, Susan Russell; grandchildren, Dillon Thomas, Jade Thomas and Jesse Russell.
A call at convenience for Jerry will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home, 4131 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938. Family and friends will meet Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:45 AM at Courtney Cemetery, 192 Morrisett Chapel Rd, Whitesburg, TN 37891 for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
The family wishes to thank UT Hospice and the nurses that cared for him.
