Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Steekee Cemetery
Jerry "The Bear" Trout


1946 - 2019
Jerry "The Bear" Trout Obituary
Jerry "the Bear" Trout

Loudon - Jerry "the Bear" Trout, 73 of Loudon, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was a 1964 graduate of Loudon High School, where he was captain of the football team. He enjoyed bringing Christmas joy to the community with the "Trout House of lights". Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ray Lea Trout and brother, Raymond Trout. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ann Williams Trout; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Joy Trout; grandchildren, Richie Trout and wife, Shayla and Kayla Trout; brothers, Homer Trout, Marshal Trout and wife, Sue, Joe Trout and wife, Mary Beth; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and special friends. The family will receive friends 4p.m. - 7p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at 7p.m. Pastor Jon Henson will be officiating. Graveside service will be 11a.m Thursday at Steekee Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Trout family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
