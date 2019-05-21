|
Jerry Wayne Beeler
Maynardville, TN
Jerry Wayne Beeler - age 68 of Maynardville, was born July 15, 1950 and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:23 a.m. He was a member of Nave Hill Baptist Church. Jerry worked for Trantanella Construction Company for 35 years. He was a farmer and was loved by many everywhere.
He is preceded in death by his son, Adam Beeler; parents, James and Lillie Beeler; brothers, Terry and Gary Beeler; sister, Janice (Beeler) Fields; nephew, Kevin Munsey; brother-in-law, James Wyrick and father-in-law, Bob Wilson. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janet (Wilson) Beeler; daughter, Crystal (Chris) Acuff; sisters, Jane (Roy) Powell of Kokomo, Indiana, Joyce (Donnie) Ott and Shirley Jo Williams all of Maynardville; mother-in-law, Marjorie Wilson; sisters-in-law, Brenda Rynes Collins, Mary Sue Wyrick, Cheryl (Larry) Munsey and Bobbie (Stevie) Munsey; many nieces and nephews; and special friend David Trantanella.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Chuck Huskey and Reverend Darrell Williams officiating with music by The Williams Family. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Monroe Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Pallbearers, Chris Acuff, Larry Munsey, Ralph Hackney, Jason Farmer, Chris Rynes and Larry Nicley; honorary pallbearers, all who knew and loved him. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Jerry Beeler. 865-992-5002
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 21, 2019