1/
Jerry Wayne Whitehead
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Wayne Whitehead

Knoxville - Jerry Wayne Whitehead, 76, passed away October 12, 2020.

Born September 12, 1944 in Smyrna, Tennessee, Jerry was the son of the late Clay Whitehead and Alene Woods Whitehead. Jerry attended Shelbyville Central High School in Shelbyville, Tennessee and Harding University, in Searcy, Arkansas.

Jerry spent most of his career in real estate. His career began with R. M. Moore & Associates in Knoxville and later with O'Connor, Piper, and Flynn in Baltimore/Annapolis, Maryland. Jerry and his wife Susie moved back to Knoxville in 1992 and are co-owners of Gables and Gates, REALTORS.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Alene Whitehead. He is survived by his loving wife Susie Lash of 36 years, his sister Laura Horn (Terry) of Knoxville, TN, niece Rebecca Horn Messner (Kent), sons Tate and Phin of Nashville, TN, brothers-in-law Bob Lash (Denia) of Maryville, TN and John Lash (Jeannie) of Smyrna, TN, nieces and nephews Jennifer (Brad) Anders, Shelby Lash, Carson Lash, Adam (Chelsey) Henry and Aaron (Callyn) Henry; and several great nieces and nephews.

Among things that brought Jerry great joy over his full life were antique collecting, gathering with family and friends, interior design, tennis, golf, and travel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to HABIT (Human-Animal Bond in Tennessee). Habit@utk.edu or Make A Wish Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved