Jerry Wayne WhiteheadKnoxville - Jerry Wayne Whitehead, 76, passed away October 12, 2020.Born September 12, 1944 in Smyrna, Tennessee, Jerry was the son of the late Clay Whitehead and Alene Woods Whitehead. Jerry attended Shelbyville Central High School in Shelbyville, Tennessee and Harding University, in Searcy, Arkansas.Jerry spent most of his career in real estate. His career began with R. M. Moore & Associates in Knoxville and later with O'Connor, Piper, and Flynn in Baltimore/Annapolis, Maryland. Jerry and his wife Susie moved back to Knoxville in 1992 and are co-owners of Gables and Gates, REALTORS.Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Alene Whitehead. He is survived by his loving wife Susie Lash of 36 years, his sister Laura Horn (Terry) of Knoxville, TN, niece Rebecca Horn Messner (Kent), sons Tate and Phin of Nashville, TN, brothers-in-law Bob Lash (Denia) of Maryville, TN and John Lash (Jeannie) of Smyrna, TN, nieces and nephews Jennifer (Brad) Anders, Shelby Lash, Carson Lash, Adam (Chelsey) Henry and Aaron (Callyn) Henry; and several great nieces and nephews.Among things that brought Jerry great joy over his full life were antique collecting, gathering with family and friends, interior design, tennis, golf, and travel.In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to HABIT (Human-Animal Bond in Tennessee). Habit@utk.edu or Make A Wish Foundation.