Jerry Willard Allen
Knoxville, TN
Jerry Willard Allen of Knoxville, Tennessee entered heaven peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 76.
He treated all with kindness and never met a stranger. He was a huge Vols fan, loved watching westerns and having his morning coffee.
Jerry was born on November 18, 1942 in Sparta, Tennessee. He graduated from White County High School where he earned All-City honors in football. He went on to graduate from Middle Tennessee State University with a B.A. in Business. Before retirement he was the owner of JAX, Inc (Jerry Allen Xpress).
Proceeded in death by his parents Willard and Edith Allen and son Randy Allen.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Allen, his daughter Kristie (Troy) Brown, grandchildren Christopher Allen Burkhart and Matthew Cline Griffith, stepdaughter Diane (Mickey) Gorman, step-grandchildren Cody (Angelica) Marsh, Justin Marsh, sister Wilma (Sid) Payne, nephews Brian (Wendi) Payne and Brad (Tracey) Payne.
In lieu of a funeral the family will have a memorial service to honor Mr. Allen, as he donated his body to UT Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Allen's wish was hoping he could help in finding a cure for Parkinson's or the cause of this disease.
The gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 3:00-6:00 pm at Companion Funeral & Cremation 2415 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN 37311
A private burial service will be held at Hamilton Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, St. Jude, ASPCA or to a foundation of your choice in Jerry's honor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2019