Rev. Jerry WolfenbargerKnoxville - Rev. Jerry Lynn Wolfenbarger, age 62, of Knoxville, went to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Even though he fought a long, hard, and tenacious battle with numerous health issues, his positive attitude amazed everyone. Other than his salvation, he was given one of the best gifts he ever received which was a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2008 from an unselfish young man, Cecil Ward, who desired to be an organ donor. Jerry was forever grateful to Cecil's parents, Cecil and Lora Ward. This gift enabled Jerry to live a longer life.Jerry was a long-time licensed funeral director and manager at Rose Mortuary. He was a people person who was passionate about his job and loved serving families in the funeral industry and only retired because his health would not allow him to continue doing what he loved. He was a member of Burlington Masonic Lodge#763 F & AM, Scottish and York Rite Bodies, Kerbela Temple Shrine, and Cyprus Commandery of Knights Templar. He was also a member of Sonlight Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Elvin Wolfenbarger; brothers Dowell and Lamer Wolfenbarger; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orland Shelby (O.S.) and Judy McCullough. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 30 years, Melinda McCullough Wolfenbarger, with whom he shared one of the most beautiful love stories ever written; mother, Catharine Wolfenbarger; sister, Debbie Cody (Ronnie); brother, Kenny Wolfenbarger (Lisa); sister-in-law, Shirley Wolfenbarger; faithful friend, Philip Odisho who was like a son to him; several nieces and nephews; and more friends than could possibly be listed.The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, followed by a masonic service at 7:00 pm conducted by Burlington Masonic Lodge #763 F & AM. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Jared Shumate officiating. Interment will be Wednesday, August 5, at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue at 11:00 am. The family will meet at Rose Mortuary at 10:15 am and go in procession to the cemetery.