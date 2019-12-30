|
|
Jerrye Margaret Ballenger McCorkle
Dandridge - Jerrye Margaret Ballenger McCorkle, of Dandridge, TN passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Morning Pointe of Knoxville. She was a member of Peace Free Will Baptist Church in Morristown, TN and a 1948 graduate of Young High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin McCorkle; parents, Calvin Austin Ballenger and Elma Grace Fryer Ballenger; daughter, Susan Scott; daughter-in-law, Charlene McCorkle and sister, Barbara Ballenger Timko. She is survived by her son, Retired LTC. Gregory McCorkle; daughters, Julia Johnson (Steve), and Lisa Woodall (Retired CPT. William U.S.M.C); 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren ; brother Richard Ballenger and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Dr. Chris Dotson officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11:15 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on (Governor John Sevier Hwy) for an 11:30 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020