Jesse B. "JB" Morgan
Knoxville - Jesse B. "JB" Morgan, Jr. passed away on July 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Swan Morgan; children, Sandy Morgan, Jeff (Rene) Morgan, and Susan (Andrew) Crawley; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
He leaves a wide legacy and impact on all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Remote Area Medical (2200 Stock Creek Blvd. Rockford, TN 37853).
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00pm, Thursday, July 25th at Fountain City United Methodist Church with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00pm. Graveside will be 9:00am, Friday, July 26th at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019