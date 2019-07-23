Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Fountain City United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Fountain City United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Jesse B. "Jb" Morgan Obituary
Jesse B. "JB" Morgan

Knoxville - Jesse B. "JB" Morgan, Jr. passed away on July 19, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Willie Swan Morgan; children, Sandy Morgan, Jeff (Rene) Morgan, and Susan (Andrew) Crawley; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

He leaves a wide legacy and impact on all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Remote Area Medical (2200 Stock Creek Blvd. Rockford, TN 37853).

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00pm, Thursday, July 25th at Fountain City United Methodist Church with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:00pm. Graveside will be 9:00am, Friday, July 26th at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Morgan family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019
