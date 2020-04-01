|
Knoxville - Jesse "J.C." Lane age 94 of Knoxville, passed away March 31, 2020. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruby and son, Kenneth Lane; parents, Jesse and Ethel Lane; brothers, Roy, Doak and Beecher; sisters, Rhea, Rhyne, Lou, Mary Will and Jessie Mae. Survived by daughter, Carla (Gary) Watts; son, Rick (Ruth) Lane; grandchildren, Chris (Christy) Watts, Shane (Paige) Watts, Brandi (Danny) Wooliver, Ryan (Kate) Lane, Jessie (Eric) Sauceda and Issac Lane; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, Joe and Roger; sisters, Pat and Brenda Gail; several nieces and nephews. Due to the CDC requirements, the family will have a private burial. You may leave condolences at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
