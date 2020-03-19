Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Resources
Jesse "Buddy" Massengill

Jesse "Buddy" Massengill Obituary
Jesse "Buddy" Massengill

Heiskell - Jesse "Buddy" Massengill, age 79 of Heiskell passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Buddy was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church. He was a plumber in Knoxville and the Powell area for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marcella Campbell Massengill; parents, Jesse and Rosa Massengill; brothers, Jimmy Ray, Vernon, and Archie Massengill; sisters, Shirley Graham, Faye Newman & Phyllis Kagley.

He is survived by:

Children, Darryl & wife Monie Massengill, Sandra and husband Greg Sims, and Eddie & wife Brandy Massengill; grandchildren, DJ (Ashley) Massengill, Cheyenne Massengill, Channing (Andy) Benge, Trent, Jesse & Tucker Massengill; great grandchild, Dale Norris Massengill; sister, Billie Lane; several nieces and nephews; special family, Russell & Teresa Worley; special family friends, Tim & Walta Patt, Billy Ray, & Judy Clabough.

Due to the recommendation of the CDC for public gatherings, there will only be a private funeral and private graveside held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00 pm, until 5:00 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
