Jesse Mise
Knoxville - Jesse Sherden Mise, 86, passed away on Friday November 29, 2019. Jesse spent a long career as a structural engineer and consultant.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joy Mise (Curtiss); and his parents, Clabe and Gladys Mise.
He is survived by his step-children, Doug Hinshaw, Linda Newsome and Nancy Miller, and he will be missed by those who knew him.
A Gathering of Friends for Jesse will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:30 to 4:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Lee Stanford.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019