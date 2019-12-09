Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Jesse Mise Obituary
Knoxville - Jesse Sherden Mise, 86, passed away on Friday November 29, 2019. Jesse spent a long career as a structural engineer and consultant.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joy Mise (Curtiss); and his parents, Clabe and Gladys Mise.

He is survived by his step-children, Doug Hinshaw, Linda Newsome and Nancy Miller, and he will be missed by those who knew him.

A Gathering of Friends for Jesse will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:30 to 4:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Lee Stanford.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019
