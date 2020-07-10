Jesse Pack
Knoxville - Jesse G. Pack, age 54, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by son, Chris Pack and father, Roy Pack, Sr. Survivors include daughter, Serena Holloway and husband James, grandson, Mason Holloway, mother, Judy Pack, and 8 siblings. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Carl Reynolds officiating. Online Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
