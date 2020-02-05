|
|
Jesse Paul Franklin
Loudon - Jesse Paul Franklin, age 84 of Loudon formerly of Lenoir City passed away February 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine McKee Franklin; parents, John and Charity Franklin; siblings, Clarence Franklin, Joyce Smith, Clara Deaton, and John Franklin Jr. Survived by his children, Linda Shoffner and husband, Alex, James Franklin, and Charlie Franklin; grandchildren, John Franklin and Sarah Franklin; great-grandchildren, Jadyn Lennex, Jacob Franklin and Layonna Franklin; siblings: Ruth Rogers, Harvey Franklin, Joe Franklin, Harold Franklin and James Franklin; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020