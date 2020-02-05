Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Paul Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Paul Franklin Obituary
Jesse Paul Franklin

Loudon - Jesse Paul Franklin, age 84 of Loudon formerly of Lenoir City passed away February 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine McKee Franklin; parents, John and Charity Franklin; siblings, Clarence Franklin, Joyce Smith, Clara Deaton, and John Franklin Jr. Survived by his children, Linda Shoffner and husband, Alex, James Franklin, and Charlie Franklin; grandchildren, John Franklin and Sarah Franklin; great-grandchildren, Jadyn Lennex, Jacob Franklin and Layonna Franklin; siblings: Ruth Rogers, Harvey Franklin, Joe Franklin, Harold Franklin and James Franklin; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -