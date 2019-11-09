|
|
Jesse Ray Wolfenbarger
Kennesaw - Jesse Ray Wolfenbarger, age 92, passed away on November 6, 2019 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Jesse was born on May 16, 1927 to the late Ernest and Anna Wolfenbarger in Washburn, Tennessee.
Jesse enjoyed working for Kern's bakery for over forty years before he retired. He received many promotions with one of them moving him from Tennessee to Georgia. On July 23, 1947 he married Betty Farley and spent the next sixty-six years together before her passing.
Jesse also spent a couple years serving in the United Sates Army Reserves. Throughout his life, Jesse was always fairly active. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as golf and softball and he also was a bowler. Jesse also was an avid collector of model locomotives.
Jesse was a loving father, good provider and was always laid back. He had a very easy going personality and often would say, "It don't matter to me." He will truly be missed by all.
Jesse is survived by his sons, Dennis Wolfenbarger and Craig Wolfenbarger; sister, Ernestine Lewis; grandchildren, Lori Wolfenbarger, Jennifer(Charles) Johnson and Anna Wolfenbarger; great-grandchild, Ally Chapman; and daughter in love, Annette Tritt.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation for three hours before the service. Jesse Wolfenbarger will be laid to rest Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:30am at Georgia National Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences with the family at:
www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019