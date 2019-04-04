|
Jesse T. Kirby
Powell, TN
Jesse T. Kirby, age 86, passed away April 3, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Jesse proudly served in the U.S. Army for eight years. Preceded in death by wife Helen and son, Larry Wayne. Survived by daughter Cindy (Mark) Dunsmore; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their care. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm, Friday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:15am, Saturday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for graveside service at 11:00am, officiated by Rev. Terry Walker. Pallbearers: Mark Dunsmore, Brad Dunsmore, Joe Hamilton, Seth Hamilton, Jason Napier and Jackson Napier. Final salute with military honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019