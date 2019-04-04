Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:15 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
proceed to Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse T. Kirby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesse T. Kirby Obituary
Jesse T. Kirby

Powell, TN

Jesse T. Kirby, age 86, passed away April 3, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Jesse proudly served in the U.S. Army for eight years. Preceded in death by wife Helen and son, Larry Wayne. Survived by daughter Cindy (Mark) Dunsmore; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their care. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm, Friday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:15am, Saturday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for graveside service at 11:00am, officiated by Rev. Terry Walker. Pallbearers: Mark Dunsmore, Brad Dunsmore, Joe Hamilton, Seth Hamilton, Jason Napier and Jackson Napier. Final salute with military honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now