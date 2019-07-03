|
|
Jesse "Buddy" Walter Cook
Seymour - Jesse "Buddy" Walter Cook, age 79, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by family, Monday July 1, 2019, the 59th anniversary of marriage to Jane Hoskins Cook. He was a 1957 graduate of Young High School. Following high school, Buddy volunteered for service in the U.S. Army where he served in Germany for 18 months. He arrived home on his birthday, August 25, 1959. Upon his return, Buddy began his lifelong career in residential construction. Buddy used his God given gift in construction in various church ministries. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where he enjoyed spending time with his Sunday school class and serving the church. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center for their exceptional care. Buddy is preceded in death by his parents; Lowell E. Cook, Sr. and Eva L. Sayne Cook and brother, Charles Cook. Survivors include his loving wife Jane H. Cook; sons, Edward Cook (Becky), Mark Cook (Gina); daughters, Karen Houser and Sheri Pickens; grandchildren, Garrett Cook (Lyndsey), Zach Cook, Brenna Reppert (Josh), Jordan Houser (Hannah), David Pickens (Kelsey) and Nathan Pickens; great-grandson, Mason Cook; brother, Lowell E. Cook, Jr. (Louise); sister, Glenda Pickens (Fred) and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends, Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 1:00 PM. Pastor Kirby Ownby and Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. Interment service will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church. The family invites you to share your memories of Buddy at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by:
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920
(865-577-6666)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 3 to July 5, 2019