Jessica Mary Ruth Palmer
Knoxville, TN
Jessica Mary Ruth Palmer went to be with the Lord Sunday May 19, 2019. Jessica was a member of Open Doors Outreach Ministries In Corryton. She was a beloved member of Bible Thumperz Youth Group. She was preceded in death by grandparents, John E. Kee; Walter and Virginia Palmer. Jessica is survived by parents, Roy and Angel Palmer; brothers, Drew (Heather) and Canen Palmer; sisters and brother-in-law Megan and Steven Clanton and Devan (Joseph Gonzalez) Palmer; grandmother, Cherry Kee, Several nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles also survive. Special aunt and uncle, Pat and Joe Dancing Bear. The family will receive friends Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Joe Dancing Bear and Rev. Archie Dukes officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday May 24, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2019