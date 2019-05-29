Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Jessie Adcox Brown

Jessie Adcox Brown

Sevierville, TN

Jessie Adcox Brown, age 95, of Sevierville, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN.

She was preceded in death by parents Martin and Lula Adcox; first husband Benjamin H. Kelley (who died in WWII); husband Charles A. Brown; son Danny A. Brown; a brother and two sisters.

She is survived by son and wife, Dennis and Helen Brown of Acworth, GA; daughter-in-law Jennifer Brown of Stockbridge, GA; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to West Side Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends 5-7PM Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Thursday at Highland Memorial Gardens for 11AM graveside service, Rev. Josh Greene officiating.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019
