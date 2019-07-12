|
Jessie L. Harper
Knoxville - Jessie Lou Bell Harper passed away peacefully July 9, 2019. She was born September 12, 1941 in Opelika, Alabama to Charlie and Georgia Butler Bell. She was the proud wife of Dan H. Harper for 61 years and a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and faithful servant of the Lord. Jessie was employed at the University of Tennessee Dining Services for 40 years. She loved cooking, reading, gardening and serving wherever there was a need.
Preceded in death by her son, Gregory W. Harper; daughter, Felecia M. Williams; parents; sister, Mary Jo Brown; brother, Johnny Lee Bell; mother-in-law, Helen V. Dickerson and son-in-law, Ernest Forbes, Sr.
She will forever be missed by her husband, Dan H. Harper; daughters, Linda Forbes, DeAnna (Aubrey) Davis, Carla Harper and Sherry Harper; grandchildren, Nekita (Nick) Slappy, Shandia (Mitchell) Rudd, LaShandia Smith, Jimmy Harper, Sherida Kyle, Carlos (Richara) Harper, Jarvis Harper, Brian (Tamika) Harper, Shatoya (Antonio) Myers, Ernest Forbes, Jr., Gregory E. Harper and Justin (Katie) Freeman; several great grandchildren; sister, Betty McKinney; a host of loving relatives and friends.
Saturday, July 13, 2019, the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915. Reverend Leroy Franklin, Pastor, Elder Ricky Cade, Officiant and Pastor Dennis L. McKinney, Eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at Berry Highland South. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 12, 2019