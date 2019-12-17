|
|
Jessie Lee Carrington, Jr.
Knoxville - Jessie Lee Carrington, Jr., 92, peacefully departed this life December 14, 2019, to his eternal resting place. He was known to be affectionately called, "Mr. Jessie, Mr. C, and " Poppa C." He was born in Knoxville, TN, March 12, 1927, to Jessie Lee Carrington, Sr. and Annie Hemphill.
Member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as an usher and other duties around the church. Jessie worked for the Knoxville News Sentinel, as Supervisor of Maintenance, and retired with 42 years of service.
He was an avid bowler earning many trophies and played in many leagues, during his lifetime.
Jessie enjoyed many hobbies to include working in his yard, wood working, dancing, bowling, and participating in community events and activities. Jessie attended OBC's Senor Proms in 2016 and 2018 and received certificates for being the "oldest male" in attendance.
Preceded in death by parents, brother, sister, wife of 51 years, Thelma; daughter, Marsha and son, Kenneth Carrington.
He leaves to cherish his memory children, Janice Glasgow, Katy, TX, Marilyn (Frank) Davidson, Roger (Wanda) Carrington, Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Shannon (Kimberly) Glasgow, Knoxville, TN, Scottie (Marquita) Glasgow, Katy, TX , Roger (Larosia) Carrington, Nicole Carrington, and Kristi Cullom, Knoxville, TN, as well as numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; a loyal, devoted, and loving companion, Mary Blair, and great-nephew, William A. Carrington, Michigan; extended family and friends, Donneisha Carrington, Sherri Glasgow, Allen, Paul McKinzie, James and Sherry Lane, Wayne Covington, the Cox, Rorex, Adkins, and Rodgers families.
Many thanks to the loving care provided by caretakers, Nanette Scruggs, Elaine Boatwright, Bescetta Porter, and Janet Knuckles. We appreciate the special care and support provided by Forts Sanders Regional Hospital/Dr. Worley, Howard Circle of Friends, and Holston Health and Rehabilitation Center. Many thanks for the visits, prayers, and support from the congregations of Mt. Zion and Mt. Olive Baptist Churches.
Family visitation 11:00-12:00, Saturday, December 21, 2019;Celebration of Life, 1:00 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2714 Brooks Road; Rev. Johnnie H. Skinner, Eulogist, Rev. Jesse Williams, Words of Comfort.
Interment, 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Highland Memorial Gardens Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019