Jessie Lee Lasley
Jessie Lee Lasley, age 89, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Marshall Lasley, and parents and siblings.
Her survivors include: sons, Curt, Joe, Bill, and Mike (Cindy) Lasley; daughter, Linda (Jeff) Land; grandchildren, Zach (Hao) Land, Jessica (Josh Shelley) Land, Branden (Brandy Jenkins) Lasley, and Amanda Atchley; and great-grandchildren, Rainey Land, Brody and Brooklyn Lasley.
A private graveside service will be held at Galilee Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Harold Reagan, Jr. officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020