Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Jessie F. Ludwig, 76, of Powell, passed away Monday, February 4th after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Jessie was born in Knoxville, TN and was a 1960 graduate of West High School. She was retired from Knox County Schools where she served as a teaching assistant for the Knoxville Adaptive Education Center. She touched many young peoples lives by her warmth and generosity as well as the giving her time and resources to less fortunate children. Jessie was a lifelong member of Second United Methodist Church and was a member of the Trew Home Builders Class. In life, Jessie was the "neighborhood mother" where children congregated, and she served many refreshments and nursed skinned knees and elbows. Jessie loved spending time with her children and their families and visiting with her church family and a group of friends from high school.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, parents Jess and Fern Tallman and her brother Edward Tallman. She is survived by her sons Mark (Kim), Greg (Cindy), Rob (Tracie) and Jason (Misty) and brother Charles Tallman; grandchildren Mark II "Chip" (Karoline), Kendra Peterson (Greg) of Fishers IN, Matt (Katie), Scott, McKenzie, Eric, Jake, Josh and Kaitlyn. Great grandchildren include Nora Ludwig, Olivia Ludwig, Skylar Peterson and Ella Reddick.

The Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to -7 p.m. at Mynatts Funeral Home on Friday, February 8th with a

celebration of life service afterwards with Reverend Tim Paul and Leah Burns officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am at Highland Memorial Cemetery Saturday, February 9th for a graveside service starting at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
