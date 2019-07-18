|
|
Jessie Mae Dickey
Gainesville - Jessie Mae Dickey age 89, departed this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Dickey was born in Morristown, Tennessee, to the late Jesse and Edna Mae Caldwell. She was a friend to everyone she came in contact with.
She strived to do the best with everything she was blessed with. She fought until the very end and God gave her rest.
She is survived by her son, Rev. Charles (Belinda) Dickey; devoted niece, Katrina D. Caldwell; six grandchildren: Nadja (Kimani) Heath, Robert Lee Dickey, Jessica T. Dickey, Kristi (William) Dabney, Amy Dickey (Monterrio) Williams and Brandon Dickey; 25 great-grandchildren: one great-great-grandchild, nieces, and nephews and other relatives.
Homegoing Celebration will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 757 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville, GA 30501. The family will receive friends at Wimberly Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Wimberly Funeral Home, 325 Summit Street, Gainesville, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019