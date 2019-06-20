Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie McCustion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie McCustion

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jessie McCustion Obituary
Jessie McCustion, age 95, of Lawrenceville, GA and formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Huanne (Jerry) Woodward; son, Miles (Susan) McCuiston; brother-in-law, Herbert McCuiston; grandchildren, Shawn Richmond, Angela Young, Jon Star, Derek Woodward, and Mark Woodward; fourteen great grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service honoring the life of Jessie will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Dr. Jamie Merritt officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 1PM at Berry Highland Memorial in Knoxville, TN. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20th from 5pm-8pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Berean Bible Church Fund Loganville, GA or Alice Bell Baptist Church Fund in Knoxville, TN. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now