Jessie McCustion, age 95, of Lawrenceville, GA and formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Huanne (Jerry) Woodward; son, Miles (Susan) McCuiston; brother-in-law, Herbert McCuiston; grandchildren, Shawn Richmond, Angela Young, Jon Star, Derek Woodward, and Mark Woodward; fourteen great grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service honoring the life of Jessie will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Dr. Jamie Merritt officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 1PM at Berry Highland Memorial in Knoxville, TN. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20th from 5pm-8pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Berean Bible Church Fund Loganville, GA or Alice Bell Baptist Church Fund in Knoxville, TN. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019