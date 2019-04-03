Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jessie Roberts Obituary
Jessie Roberts

Knoxville, TN

Jessie Roberts - departed this life, March 31, 2019, born, January 27, 1994.

She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved life, and enjoyed travel. She loved music and movies as a past time. She had an affectionate smile and was kind to everyone she met. She had a personality that people loved. She was an amazing mother to her son. She did all that she could to make sure that he knew he was loved. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that loved her.

Preceded in death by grandmothers Ruby Lee, and Jessie Stinson.

Survivors, wife, Dacher Crawley; son, Princeton Roberts; mother, Charlene Roberts; father, Rodney Stinson; siblings, Nathaniel, Kevin, and Darlene, Ashley, Keith, Kodi, Omega, Kara, Katelynn, Ashton, Olivia; nephews, and nieces, Deandre, Knox, Nathaniel Jr, Ke'on, Bryar, Ariyah, Nataya, Kyinna and Timyra; a host of uncles and aunts to include, special friend, Kierra.

Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Friday at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now