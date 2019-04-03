|
|
Jessie Roberts
Knoxville, TN
Jessie Roberts - departed this life, March 31, 2019, born, January 27, 1994.
She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved life, and enjoyed travel. She loved music and movies as a past time. She had an affectionate smile and was kind to everyone she met. She had a personality that people loved. She was an amazing mother to her son. She did all that she could to make sure that he knew he was loved. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that loved her.
Preceded in death by grandmothers Ruby Lee, and Jessie Stinson.
Survivors, wife, Dacher Crawley; son, Princeton Roberts; mother, Charlene Roberts; father, Rodney Stinson; siblings, Nathaniel, Kevin, and Darlene, Ashley, Keith, Kodi, Omega, Kara, Katelynn, Ashton, Olivia; nephews, and nieces, Deandre, Knox, Nathaniel Jr, Ke'on, Bryar, Ariyah, Nataya, Kyinna and Timyra; a host of uncles and aunts to include, special friend, Kierra.
Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Friday at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019