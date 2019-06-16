|
|
Jessie Silver
Knoxville, TN - Jessie Mae Silver, "Mamaw", age 84, was born in Knoxville on October 8, 1934. She passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 and was welcomed at the Pearly Gates by her Heavenly Father. Known for her beautiful smile and happy personality, Jessie lived a meaningful and full life based on her faith, love for family and friends. She was saved at a young age at West End Baptist Church and was a charter member of Hollywood Hills Baptist Church. She attended Karns High School and was a graduate of Bearden High.
Jessie supported and assisted her late husband Wayne M. Silver, who was a volunteer director of West Central Recreation Commission, which offered football, basketball and baseball sports programs. The league was known for welcoming all children from diverse backgrounds. Her home was open to all children in the community and was known as a gathering place for ballplayers and schoolmates of her children through the years. She loved to play cards, bowl and host family dinners. Jessie was a huge Big Orange fan! Her hospitality and kindness were well known in the community, as demonstrated by her willingness to allow friends to move in with the family and welcoming friends of family members in the military.
Jessie was preceded in death by husband, Benjamin T. Ricketts Jr. and husband, Wayne M. Silver; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Letsinger; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Ralph Taylor; sister, Jo Asburry; baby sister Sue; brother-in-law, James R., Stephens; and son-in-law, Bobby Lippert. She is survived by her sister Anna Ruth "Tot" Stephens, her children: son Jeff Silver and wife Tiffany, son Barry Silver and wife Ellen, and daughter Jan Lippert; grandchildren: Alexis Hope Theilmann and husband Kyle, Nathan Silver, Drew Silver and wife Baleigh and great-granddaughter Leighton due in August; Michael Silver, Daniel Silver and Abigail Silver; a niece and several nephews; and extended family and friends.
Jessie's family would like to thank the staff and support teams on the third and eighth floors at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for their compassion, excellent care and thoughtfulness during her treatment. Their smiling faces and interest in her well-being could not have been greater had they been taking care of their own family. We are grateful our hometown has such a wonderful medical facility.
The family will receive friends at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, on Monday, June 17th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The Celebration of Mamaw's Life will follow with Dr. Jerry Taylor officiating. The Graveside Service will be Tuesday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and Chad Taylor. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory with a donation to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 16 to June 17, 2019