Powell - Jessie Loveday Strevel - age 82 of Powell passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by loving husband of 30 years, Erwin Kellar Strevel; parents, John R. and Aleta Loveday; brothers, John, Earl, James, and Bill Loveday. Survived by children, Vickie (Ronald) Manger, Kathy Dwelley, Jim Strevel; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashlee) Crawford, Kelly Manger, and Luke Dwelley; great grandchildren, J.T. Crawford and Johnathan Cox. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Trentville Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Pastor Keith Tillman officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019