|
|
Jewel E. Norton
Corryton - Jewel E. Norton, age 90, of Corryton, TN passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in old North Knoxville, attended Christenberry and Knoxville High School. Jewel worked at K-mart on North Broadway for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Norton; daughter, Patricia Sinclair; parents, Mack H. Hill and Neoma Hill; brothers, Bill, John, and Leonard Hill. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Craft, brothers, David Hill (Katie) and Bob Hill (Linda); her children, John A. Norton, Melanie Norton (Lois), Linda Norman (John) and Sandra Barker; grandchildren, Matt Norton, Ali Norman, Scott Sinclair, Tim Sinclair, Jeremy Barker, Logan Douglas; great grandchildren, Sullivan Norton, Evan Sinclair, Landon and Levi Barker; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm officiated by Rev. Ron Mouser. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Pallbearers will be Evan Sinclair, Matt Norton, Luke Glinksi, Jake Harris and Jordan Harris. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fountain City Library in her honor. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020