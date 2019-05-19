|
Jewel Irene Lacy
Knoxville , TN
Jewel Irene (Wolfenbarger) Lacy, born May 23, 1943, peacefully and graciously went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Jewel has lived in this community her entire life. She was a graduate of Rule High School, a member of Norwood Baptist Church, and an employee with H &R Block for many years. Her passions throughout the years have included; election volunteer, serving in her church and participating in a bowling league every Tuesday morning. She has left a path of many friendships and she will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents Enoch and Irene Wolfenbarger. Jewel is survived by husband Paul Lacy; son Randy Lacy; daughter Andrea Lacy Johnson; son-in-law Price Johnson; grandchildren; Taylor, Dalton and Josie; sister and brother-in-law Judy and Mack Harper and their family including; Mitchell Harper, daughter Sarah, Kevin and Dee Ann Kelly and their children; Logan, Lindsey, Landon and McKenzie. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, May 20th, 2019 at Norwood Baptist Church. A service will follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected]
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019