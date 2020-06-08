Jewell Christine Johnson
Seymour - Jewell Christine Johnson, age 92 of Seymour, TN passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 She was a lifelong member of Former Island Home Assembly of God Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Johnson; son, Jerry Johnson; grandson, Adam Johnson; great- granddaughter, Zoe Link; and parents, Edward and Lena Mae Newberry.

Her survivors include: son, David Johnson and wife Sue; daughter, Sharon Kennedy and husband James; grandchildren, James Kennedy, Carl Kennedy, Chris Link, and Stacy Melson; great-grandchildren, Maddy and Mason Kennedy, Kaylee and Carson Kennedy, and Kennedy and Cole Melson; great-great grandson, Ryder Dickinson; brother, Bill Large; sister, Ruby Pratt; and very special nephew, James Wright.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, 828-262-1980.

Graveside service and interment 11 AM Wednesday at Meridian Cemetery. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 2-4 PM Tuesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
