|
|
Jewell Faye Rand
Powell , TN
Jewell Faye Rand age 81 of Powell went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 23, 2019. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and taught pre-school in the Powell community for over 30 years. She was an avid Tennessee Vol fan and a longtime member of the Volunteer Street Rod Association. She passed with her beloved pet and companion Sky by her side.
Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Rand; parents Wallace and Edith Collins; brothers Bobby Collins, Carl Collins, and Sammy Collins. Survived by her children Thomas Rand Jr., Cynthia Connatser (Jimmy); grandchildren Heather Maupin (Cody), Jessica Braden (Jesse); great grandchildren Reese, Noah, Kye Maupin; brother David Collins (Jackie) who has been a caring and loving brother. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the
funeral at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM on Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Bells Campground Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Serving as pallbearers: Jimmy Connatser, Cody Maupin, Jesse Braden, Denny Connatser, Charles West, Steve Lentz. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019